Reds dismiss local negotiations, assert belligerent status

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — The Communist Party of the Philippines and members of the revolutionary movement in Northern Luzon dismissed the government’s call for ‘localized’ peace negotiations.

A day after Malacañang announced that it will issue an executive order to pursue localized talks in lieu of the stalled formal negotiations, the CPP released a statement calling the effort “a sham, a waste of people’s money, and are doomed to fail.”

Prior to this, the New People’s Army’s Venerando Villacillo Command (NPA-VCC), operating in Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino, and the Cordillera People’s Democratic Front (CPDF) also said in separate statements that localized peace talks will not resolve the root of the armed conflict.

“Ang tanging makikinabang sa localized peace talks ay ang 5th ID [Infantry Division] at iba pang armadong pwersa at paniktik ng gobierno ni Duterte, naghaharing uri at imperyalistang dayuhang negosyante,” NPA-VCC said.

The 5th ID based in Gamu, Isabela is the lead AFP unit operating in most parts of Northern Luzon.

The NPA unit also lambasted Duterte for “pagpapalabas na siya ay para sa kapayapaan,” noting the president ended the negotiations through Presidential Proclamation No. 360 in November 23 last year.

Simon “Ka Filiw” Naogsan, CPDF spokesperson also declared that revolutionary forces in the Cordillera adhere that the conduct of the negotiations is at the national level and views the proposed local peace negotiation as meant to “divide the rebel movement.”

He called Duterte arrogant who “fantasizes that it is within his right to revoke important agreements between the Philippines (NDFP) and the Government of the Philippines (GPh).”

“Amendments should have the benefit of discussion between the negotiating panels and not based on the arbitrary whims and caprices of an imperialist lackey brandishing his rule and power,” reminds Naogsan.

The CPDF spokes pointed that review of previous agreements is Duterte’s excuse to repeal the documents and terminate the entire negotiations.

The CPP announced previously the revolutionary movement’s readiness to Duterte’s “let us go to war” announcement; and reiterates their disinterest of sharing power with the administration.

“Revolutionary forces do not seek ‘power sharing’ with the GRP” and that “nowhere in the agreement is it suggested that a coalition government will be established,” the statement said.

It went on to explain that previous agreements, particularly the Comprehensive Agreement on

Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CARHRIHL), speaks of “mutuality and reciprocity” as well as “separate duties and responsibilities”, these according to CPP, “explicitly indicate two distinct entities.”

A prior statement dated July 8 also mentioned the lies peddled by the president on power-sharing intent of the rebels.

“You have repeatedly tripped the peace talks just as these were making headway. You come up with one unacceptable condition after another. Now you repeat ad nauseam the lie that the NDFP wants to share power with you,” reads the statement.

It added that Duterte's effort to silence the people and armed resistance will definitely fail.