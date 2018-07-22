City dads approve experimental carless Monday

By SHERWYNE SANCHEZ

BAGUIO CITY – The Baguio City council approved an experimental carless Monday within the City Hall premises beginning this August on every fourth Monday of the month as part of the city’s contribution to environmental protection.

The experimental carless Monday stemmed from the proposed ordinance of Councilor Elaine D. Sembrano for a carless day in all government offices in the city.

Sembrano said her proposal was geared towards a carless day in the entire city. She said carless days in the city hopes to contribute to the campaign to reduce pollution and improve air quality.

Sembrano said the observations and experience in the experimental carless Monday will help the councilors decide on the proposed resolution.

Some of the councilors had reservations in implementing carless Monday because they were more concerned by the problem of commuting from their residences to their offices in city hall.

During the implementation of the carless Monday, private and public vehicles will not be allowed to park within the city hall premises. They will, however, be allowed to use their vehicles from the residences to the central business district.

There are institutions already implementing carless days that include the University of the Philippines College Baguio (UPCB) every Wednesday, and the offices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) in Gibraltar every Thursday.

A similar proposal, seeking a carless Friday along the whole stretch of Session Road is pending at the city council.