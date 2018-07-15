BEYOND THE COMMERCE OF MEN

BEYOND THE COMMERCE OF MEN. The Supreme Court, in May 1992, ruled that public roads are for public use and may not be leased or contracted. However, since 2011, the City of Baguio earned more than P18 million from stall fees in the city’s night market along Harrison Road. Livelihood of more than 1000 families now hang in balanced as petitions against the bazaar are tackled by the same officials who promoted the enterprise. (Photo credits: Sherwin De Vera)
Share

Leave a Reply