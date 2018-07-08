Baguio sectors condemn 2-year Duterte regime

By JAY-EM B. SERAPION

BAGUIO CITY — Condemning the continuing harassment and political prosecution of indigenous activists in the region and denouncing the two years of tyranny under the Duterte Regime, a Black Friday Protest was held and joined by different sectors of Baguio led by members of Tongtongan Ti Umili (TTU) and in coordination with other people’s organizations in Metro Baguio, Friday, July 6 at Malcolm Square.

“Dapat nang ipanawagan ngayon ay patalsikin ang rehimeng US-Duterte. Ngayon kung tatagal pa yan sa pwesto, titindi pa yung mga pagpatay, karahasan, at titindi rin ang krisis pang-ekonomya tulad ng epekto ng TRAIN law at iba pang mga neoliberal policies. Ang dapat ay patalsikin siya para mahinto itong pasistang diktadura at napakatinding krisis at kahirapan sa ating bansa mas lalo dito sa Cordillera na patuloy ang atake sa mga indigenous peoples,” Windel Bolinget said, one of the human rights defenders in Cordillera who is one of those in the DOJ terror list of the Duterte regime.

On what he is expecting on the State of the Nation Address of the President (SONA) this July 23. Bolinget added, “Aasahan natin na maraming lalabas sa bunganga nito na masasamang salita na naglalarawan sa nangyayari sa ating bayan. Aasahan natin na lalo pa nitong idedeklara ang mga marahas na patakaran nito na tuluyang tungo sa ganap na diktadura.”

CPA Secretary General Bestang Dekdeken said in a press release that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s all-out war policy attacks the democratic rights of ordinary people, most especially the indigenous peoples who oppose development aggression through destructive mining and energy projects on their ancestral lands.

“Militarization and intimidation tactics aid plunderous companies. The intensified harassment and violation of the people’s democratic rights come with the entry of development aggression projects in the region,” Dekdekan explained.

Audrey Corce, speaker from Innabuyog Codillera said on the current administration of Duterte, that it has never done good for the protection of the rights of women. “Nung first SONA niya, he will ensure raw na yung Magna Carta for women ay maiimplement. Ngayon, two years na pero wala pa rin. Wala pa ring pagbabago para sa women. Ngayong SONA, wala na kaming inaasahan. Nakikita natin na wala na siyang ibang direksyon at mas maigting pa na macho-pasistang atake sa mga kababaihan pati na rin sa mga indigenous peoples dito sa Cordillera.”

“Inaasahan naman natin ay sana mas paigtingin ang usapin hinggil sa eduaksyon. Bilang mga estudyante, ang University of the Philippines at iba pang mga pamantasan sa Baguio ay kinakailangan na igiit pa rin natin ang free education hindi lamang sa mga state universities and colleges kundi pati sa mga pampribadong paaralan. Kaya tinutulan natin ang anumang neoliberal na atake ng estado at ipagpatuloy ang pagsuporta para sa pagkakaroon ng libreng tuition. Tayo ay dapat lumaban hindi lamang sa laban ng mga estudyante kundi pati ang laban ng sambayanang Plipino,” Sherwye Sanchez said, chairperson of University of the Philippines University Student Council (UPB-USC) on the situation of students and youth sector today.

Black Friday Protest is month-long series of protest actions led by different people’s organizations in Metro Baguio. This week’s protest action was spearheaded by Tongtongan ti Umili with the theme on condemning the continuous attacks against Indigenous Peoples Human Rights Defenders in the Cordillera.

The protest action was ended with a general call to stop the attacks on indigenous peoples by ousting Pres. Duterte. TTU also invited everyone to go to the protest actions to be held in following weeks. # nordis.net