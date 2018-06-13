Two dead in Baguio landslide

By KIMBERLY NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Two people were buried alive this afternoon, June 13 when a portion of Sandico Street, Barangay Salud Mitra collapsed into an area excavated for the construction of a building dragging along the makeshift office of FC Laranang Construction.

Fatalities were 23 years old project engineer Patrick Lachica of Beckel, La Trinidad, Benguet and Hanah Jean Aragon, 23 years old, human resource representative of the company and resident of Happy Homes, Baguio City. It was believe that both victims were in the construction site office.

According to Rafael Valencia, one of the first responders from 911-On Call, the report of the incident reached their office at around 2:00 pm.

“Noong nahukay namin sila ay agad ng pinulsuhan pero wala na, violet na din ang kulay,” adds Valencia.

The bodies were brought to the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

The local weather station and the local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has put out warnings over local media to the public about risks that the heavy rains from the recent typhoon Domeng and the long lingering monsoon rains may trigger ground subsidence and landslides.

A condominium building of Mega Towers Residences under the Megapines Realty and Development, Inc. is expected to rise on the said construction site. # nordis.net