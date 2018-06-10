Solon warns PNP’s use of teachers in Oplan Tokhang

By ACT-PARTYLIST (PR)

QUEZON CITY — ACT Teachers Party-List Representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro strongly opposed the proposal of Police Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar for public school teachers to conduct random inspections of students’ bags and lockers in schools as an attack to students’ right to privacy and an impending tokhang in schools.

“With such proposal, the government will be asking too much from the already overworked and underpaid public school teachers who will carry out the burden of the operations, adding to the long list of clerical work they are doing on top of their already heavy teaching loads,” Tinio said.

“Students are not prisoners, their classrooms are not prison cells, their teachers not jailers. They can’t be subjected to random and intrusive searches like the authorities do to convicts in Bilibid,” said Tinio. “Moreover, with our public schools’ lack of professional guidance counselors for proper briefing and debriefing, students will be left vulnerable to trauma.”

“Inuutusan ang mga guro na kapkapan at halughugin ang gamit ng mga estudyante sa schools para sa kampanya nila laban sa droga. Bakit hindi paghahanap ng mga big fish na suppliers at mga protektor ng droga ang atupagin ng mga pulis? Mahaba na ang listahan ng mga kabataan at mga mahihirap na mamamayan na naging biktima ng tokhang ng administrasyong ito at hindi natin hahayaang maging instrumento pa tayong mga guro sa pagdaragdag dito ng ating mga estudyante,” Castro stressed.

“With the deaths of Kian Delos Santos, Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo De Guzman, it is clear that this administration makes no distinctions between suspects and criminals, between guilt and innocence and it does not spare the youth,” Tinio lamented. “Justice is yet to be served to the minors ruthlessly killed by Oplan Tokhang.”

"We call on DepEd to fulfill its mandate to protect teachers' and students' rights. We demand the Duterte administration and its police to finally put an end to its bloody war on drugs. Justice must be served to all its victims," Castro ended.