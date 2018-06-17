PWDs, Senior Citizens get free wheelchairs

By JEMIMAH CRESENCIA

BAGUIO CITY — Donated wheelchairs were distributed to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and senior citizens through the Mobile Hope Program held at the Multi-Purpose Hall at the Baguio City Hall on June 15.

The event was a joint project of the Filipino-Chinese Amity Club Baguio Chapter, the Philippine Heart Association Baguio-Benguet Chapter, and the Office of Councilor Arthur L. Allad-iw.

A total of 30 wheelchairs were given to beneficiaries pre-determined and pre-selected by the office of Allad-iw, the Committee Chairman on Employment, Livelihood, Cooperative, Handicapped and Differently-Abled Persons.

According to Allad-iw, the program started last December when some PWDs and senior citizens came to his office and asked for wheelchairs, crutches, and canes.

“I thought it would be very easy to gather them to get their wheelchairs and crutches here in the city. But I found out that there are persons with disabilities who actually cannot attend because of the nature of their disabilities and because of the location of their barangays,” said Allad-iw.

He then reached out to representatives who traced and invited PWDs and senior citizens from their respective barangays. Those invited were asked to submit the needed requirements in order to be included in the list of beneficiaries.

Augustina Bantiloc, who is suffering from polio, was one of the recipients and said the requirements were a barangay certificate of residency, a medical certificate stating the need of a wheelchair, and a valid ID.

Eddie Chua, who represented the Filipino-Chinese Amity Club, Inc., recounted the project held three years ago at People’s Park wherein they distributed jackets and canned goods to senior citizens.

“In celebration of the Filipino-Chinese Friendship Day last June 8, we wish to continue our mission through the Mobile Hope Program. This time, we will give out 30 wheelchairs to our less fortunate brothers and sisters,” said Chua.

Dr. Jose Beswilan, the president of the Philippine Heart Association Baguio-Benguet Chapter, hopes that the donations will help spare the expenditures of the PWDs and senior citizens and use their finances for other basic needs instead.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan, who also spoke at the event, thanked the Filipino-Chinese Amity Club for the donations.

“In behalf of the beneficiaries, the people of Baguio, let me get this opportunity to say thank you for always coming to help us in our city of Baguio,” said Domogan. # nordis.net