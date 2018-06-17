On Masakbayan’s anniversary Cultural group launched

By PATRICK DISTAL AND NATHANIEL FABIAN

www.nordis.net

TUGUEGARAO CITY — Regional youth group Masakbayan Cagayan Valley forms its cultural theatre arm after a successful 4-day Summer Cultural Arts Workshop for the Youth which culminated last June 12 in the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao, here.

Masakbayan is a distinguished regional youth organization in Cagayan Valley which has taken on the youth and peoples’ issues and struggles since its establishment on June 11, 2017.

The Masakbayan Cultural Commitee’s aim is to provide an avenue for youth in Cagayan to discover and develop their talents and to promote a culture that shall showcase ‘change for the people’. Duly elected heads are Abi Guerrero, an Engineering student slash music enthusiast, and Abigail Maggay, an energetic and promising Senior High School graduate.

In the activity, participants tackled poetry & song composition and writing, visual arts, script writing, and theater arts. The workshop focused on community theatre, that embody minimalism and improvisation in form while carrying socially relevant content. “Working on this form maximizes limited resources without compromising the aesthetics of our craft,” explains Kervin Calabias. “There is no such thing as art for art’s sake,” he added.

“Whilst celebrating Philippine Independence Day, Masakbayan hopes that the youth is provided with more avenues to express their sentiments through art, and give our fellow youth in Cagayan an alternative to help our society,” said regional chairperson John Paul Lappay.

Mr. Lappay encouraged the participants of the workshop to enliven the role of the youth as the “pag-asa ng bayan.”

The Masakbayan Cultural Commitee plans on staging major productions by December. # nordis.net