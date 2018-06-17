NPA dismisses PNP alibis

By DIVINE LORAINE PEÑAFLOR

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY—The Leonardo Pacsi Command of the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) dismissed the Philippine National Police’s reasons for conducting combat operations in Brgy. Aguid, Sagada last June 4-5 as mere alibis.

On June 5, the LPC and PNP forces clashed leaving one police officer, PO2 Henry Dion, dead and nine others wounded.

The PNP explained that they were doing a peacekeeping mission and were supposedly tracking extortionist activities.

In a statement, the LPC said that the regional unit of the PNP actually launched an operation against the NPAs.

The said NPA command also added that the police can accuse NPA rebels of violating the supposed Sagada peace zone because the PNP themselves are the ones violating it even by going to popular tourist destinations in full battle gear.

The LPC also accused the PNP of having connections with the extortionists due to the lack of clear and proper reports, captured suspects, and effort to identify perpetrators despite reports from the victims, from the previous theft incidents in Sagada, Bontoc, and Bauko, Mountain Province. # nordis.net