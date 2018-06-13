Cagayan rights group raise IHL violations by military

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — Human rights group Karapatan-Cagayan Valley on Sunday, June 10 published an urgent alert on its Facebook page reports of International Humanitarian Law violations committed by the 86th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army.

Areas affected by military operations where the violations transpired are Brgy. Dicamay, Jones and Brgys. Benguet and Mabbayad, Echague in Isabela Province.

According to the group, initial reported violations from the communities include economic blockade, destruction of property, forcible evacuation, and threat, harassment and intimidation.

“The 86th IBPA has consistently violated the IHL in their military operations. The long list include incidents of extra-judicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, filing of trumped-up charges, and forced surrenders,” said Karapatan-CV.

The rights group also called for the halt of military operations and the pullout of government troops in the area.

The army unit is under the Task Force Tala of the 5th Infantry Division based in Gamu, Isabela. Two encounters with the rebels and the 86th IB occurred in Echague town, at Brgys. Benguet and Mabbayad on May 31 and June 4 respectively, during the army’s focused military operations. #nordis.net