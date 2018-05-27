Women activists plead “not guilty” of charges

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

GALIMUYOD, Ilocos Sur — Four women activists pleaded not guilty for charges of attempted homicide of army troopers Friday, May 25.

Raquel Mariano, Sherry Mae Soledad, Sarah Abellon and Joan Villanueva registered their innocence before Judge Richard Domingo, acting presiding judge of the Galimuyod-Salcedo Municipal Trial Court.

Members of the 81st Infantry Battalion slapped them with 10 counts of attempted homicide last year. The army unit accused them of being members of the New People’s Army involved in the July 22, 2017 firefight in Sorioan, Salcedo that left 10 soldiers dead and five wounded. Case was filed on September 8, 2017 under state prosecutor Christopher Habab. They posted bail on February 9 this year.

Their lawyer, Atty. Randy Kinaud, also manifested to the court their request to transfer another case filed against them from the court in Del Pilar town to Galimuyod.

While preparing for their ride back to Baguio City, the accused with their supporters were harassed. Outside the court building, an unknown male took photographs of them and their vehicle. When they approached him to ask for his identity, the person ran. The group asked the assistance of the Galimuyod police, but the officers failed to catch the suspicious individual.

When they filed a blotter report, Mariano asked the municipality’s police chief if they knew the individual. The officer said they are not familiar with the person but suspects that he might be an asset of the 81st IB.

Mariano, Soledad, Alikes and Villanueva are also included in the multiple frustrated murder case filed by members of the 71st Division Reconnaissance Company. Police Superintendent Maximo Taclas filed the case on August 14, 2017.

Non-government and people’s organizations in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions decried the cases against the four. A campaign “Women Resist Tyranny” launched by Cordillera Human Rights Alliance and Cordillera Women Education, Action and Research Center, Inc. last year supports the accused’s struggle against the trumped-up charges. # nordis.net