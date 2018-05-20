Mandatory Training for elected SK in Ilocos Sur starts

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY – Elected Sangguniang Kabataan officers in Ilocos Sur will undertake the mandated training from May 16 to May 26 in separate venues in the province. The one-day mandatory training includes the discussions on Decentralization and Local Governance, SK History and Salient Features, Meetings and Resolutions, Planning and Budgeting, and Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards.

“Mandatory training programs for SK officials aims to build their capacity for governance,” Armando Angeles, Jr., cluster head of the National Youth Commission (NYC) in Northern Luzon said in a forum in Baguio City a few days before the elections.

Under Republic Act 10742 or the SK Reform Law, the training program for SK and LYDC officials be conducted 10 days after the election. Participation in the activity is necessary before they can assume office. The law also requires them to take continuing capacity building activities.

“Our office together with accredited local resource institutes (LRI) will conduct the training,” explains Gay Mati, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) SK focal person the for Ilocos Sur.

According to her, the University of Northern Philippines (UNP), Ilocos Sur Polytechnic State College (ISPSC) and North Luzon Philippines State College (NLPSC) are the accredited LRIs in the province.

UNP will handle all the municipalities in the first district while NLPSC and ISPSC will be in-charge of the local governments in the second district.

The NYC and DILG with the assistance of DAP, LGA, UP-NCPAG, and in consultation with youth stakeholders jointly designed and will implement the mandatory and continuing training programs.

Meanwhile, Attorney Reddy Balarbar, assistant regional election director of the Commission on Elections in Ilocos said that winners from the May 14 elections will only serve two years.

“This is the provision of the law. Under the Constitution, Congress can determine the term of barangay officials,” he explained.

Republic Act 10952 reset the barangay and SK elections and scheduled the next polls for May 2020. The three-year interval will resume after this.

The Comelec official said their office with the DILG held an information campaign on the matter before the elections. He added that none of the candidates expressed any negative feedback. # Sherwin De Vera nordis.net