Kagawad in PDEA narcolist tops brgy council race

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY— Jomarc Pabunan, one of the two barangay officials in Baguio City included in the “narcolist” of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Administration (PDEA) as “Jumar” was number one in the barangay council race las May 14.

Pabunan who got 178 votes was tied with Marcial Sugot at number one for the barangay council of Barangay Lower Magsaysay. The tie was broke through a draw of lots where Pabunan ended at number two.

Pabunan said he was overwhelmed with the support he received from his villagemates. “The people have spoken, their overwhleming support only proves that I am not involved in the illegal drug trade,” he said.

Pabunan said he contemplated on quitting when the PDEA released the narcolist. But his family encouraged him to continue. “On second thought, withdrawing my candidacy would have been a sort of an admission of guilt,” he said.

“I used the campaign period to clear my name and show the people that I am innocent,” he said.

Pabunan said this is his third and last term. Literally his last because he said that he will not run for any office in the future.

Pabunan said he is ready to take on any committee that will be assigned to him. He added that he will continue to work to keep his barangay free from illagal drugs, peaceful and orderly. “I will work hard not to betray the trust and support my village folk,” he said.

Dick Bravo, a barangay council member of Barangay Lopez Jaena who is also included in the narco list with Pabunan did not run for any post this barangay election.

Bacuio City Chief of Police Senior Supt. Ramil Saculles earlier cleared Pabunan and Bravo saying that the two have not figured in the local police’s narcolist after they were cleared in 2016. #nordis.net