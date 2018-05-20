Former La Union Solon, three others killed

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY – Former Representative Eufranio “Franny” Eriguel of the Second Congressional District of La Union, was shot and killed. Spot report filed by Agoo Police head Chief Inspector Alfredo Padilla, Jr. said the incident happened at 7:13 pm on Saturday, May 12 in Barangay Capas, Agoo town.

Also killed were two of his security personnel, Bobby Ordinario of Macalva Norte and Mac Roel Tuvera from San Marcos in the same town. Eight others were wounded in the attack.

On Monay, May 14 police arrested Felizardo Villanueva, a losing candidate for village chief from the recently concluded elections. His arraignment is on May 25 as co-conspirator for the murder of the victims according to Police Superintendent Marlon Paiste, public information officer of Police Regional Office 1.

The PNP official also said Patrick Manabat, one of the eight wounded, succumbed to his wounds Thursday morning.

Based on the investigation Eriguel with his wife, Sandra, and security aides were attending the Meeting de Avance in the said village when the shooting took place. Unidentified suspects approached and fired at the former solon and his bodyguards using short and long firearms. The suspects were on board a black Montero and white Innova.

The three victims were rushed to La Union Medical Center for treatment but were declared dead on arrival.

Eriguel served as Agoo mayor for three terms before joining Congress. After two consecutive terms, his wife Sandra took over his position in the House in 2016. His daughter Estefani is also the incumbent mayor of Agoo.

He survived an assassination attempt in August 2016. A roadside bomb hit the congressman’s convoy in Barangay Santa Barbara, San Fernando City, injuring four of his companions in a back-up vehicle.

The solon was among the four La Union officials named by President Rodrigo Duterte allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade. The PNP later cleared him of the allegations. # nordis.net