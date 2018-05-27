Duterte to blame if Peace Talks fail — Youth solon

BY KABTAAN PARTYLIST (PR)

www.nordis.net

MANILA–Kabataan Partylist condemns President Rodrigo Duterte’s threat to have Professor Jose Maria Sison killed if the peace talks between the National Democratic Front (NDF) and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) fail.

The youth group challenged the president to show his sincerity in pursuing the peace talks first, before threatening anyone with death.

Kabataan Partylist Representative Sarah Elago said that Duterte’s threats actually worsens the climate of the talks. “SKung sino ang siya mismong bumawi ng kanyang mga pangako ng pagbabago at lalo na, ang pagpapaudlot ng usapang pangkapayapaan, siya pa itong may ganang magbanta na pumatay. He is, as he has always been with any other issue, insincere, crass, and impudent,” .

“The NDF has been sincere in pursuing the peace talks, offering it to every administration that has passed as an alternative to solving the chronic crisis that pervades the lives of every Filipino. Remember, it is the government that terminated the peace talks,” she added.

“With tens of thousands of lives on its hands, this government has nothing in its mind but bloodshed — too characteristic of a tyrant, too characteristic of a dictator,” she said.

The youth solon calls on the Filipino people and fellow legislators to support the resumption of the peace talks in order to address the roots of armed conflict. #nordis.net