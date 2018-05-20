As The Bamboos Sway: Philippine Supreme Court supremely cuts Democracy

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

No matter how he denies it, through his machinations of eight Supreme Court judges, President Rodrigo ‘Digong’ Duterte has raped Lady Justice in the Philippines. He has removed her blinds to see things his way, rendered her balance to tip to his likings, rendered her naked and cause her to thrust her sword unto her heart in shame. Nonetheless, Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, who was dragged in the rape and death of a Pepsi Paloma by this Eat Bulaga co-comedians, has declared that we should respect the decision of the Supreme Court in ousting the Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno.

Maybe we could excuse Sotto for his indifference because he must have completed his jurisprudence degree in their comedy show Iskul Bokol. We cannot, however, excuse President Duterte who is a lawyer. No, we cannot excuse all the lawyers of the Philippine Congress and Senate for allowing the executive and legislative branches of the government to be castrated by eight supreme court judges in their duty, right, and privilege to be the only bodies who could depose Sereno from her position. As a body, the senate should have exerted its constitutional mandate to be the only branch of government that could judge her for she could only be deposed by impeachment as per defined in the Constitution of the Philippines.

True, a number of them had voiced their dissent after the fact – too late. It should have been a united voice among the senators from the very beginning – from when the Quo Warranto was still being considered by those anti-Sereno judges. But no. Most of them are so beholden to President Duterte, who claims to be also a good lawyer but does show that he could crookedly apply the law for his Build, Build, Build Program.

Yes, Build, Build, Build – Build more corruption, Build more impunity killings, Build more inutility service for the people.

Yet, with the complicity of the legislative body to the executive body to the interpretation of the justice department, we still have the three branches of the Philippine Government – the Executive Executive, the Executive Legislative, and the Executive Judiciary.

And who needs martial law? It’s already in place. I mean if the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which, as a body is sworn to defend the constitution will not press a trigger in protest on this rape of the Lady Justice, then it is also complicit to the whims of the Executive Executive.

Are we then to expect more killings? Will the call of the National Stop the Killings Tour (SKT) that was recently undertaken in the United States fall unto deaf ears? The tour started in April 20, 2018 in Washington D.C. and embarked across the U.S. cities including New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco. It culminated in a rally at the Philippine Consular Office in Los Angeles on May 12, 2018.

With the complete hold of President Duterte on the country’s branches of government, the call of International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines – US (ICHRP-US), one of the (SKT) sponsors (with Malaya) should be more seriously heeded: it aims to inform the international community about the grave human rights situation in the Philippines today. Beyond information dissemination, it calls on freedom loving peoples, organizations, political parties and governments all over the world to express their concern about the deteriorating human rights situation the Philippines and to join the Filipino people in their quest for just and lasting peace in the land.

The Malaya (Freedom) also seeks to broaden U.S. based support for the cause of freedom and democracy in the Philippines. The alliance’s points of unity are: Stop the Killings, Lift Martial Law, Say no to another Fascist Dictatorship, End the System of Political Dynasties and Corruption in the Philippines, and Stand for Democracy – to pursue political, economic and social reforms that benefit the majority of ordinary Filipinos and promote genuine sustainable development in the Philippines.

It should also be noted that while the crisis in the Philippines has worsened, the U.S. has expanded support for President Duterte. President Donald Trump has express admiration for Duterte and the drug war in the Islands and has promised more military aid. In recent months, the U.S. provided 13.5 million dollars’ worth of surveillance drones to the Philippine Armed Forces that continues to commit crimes against human rights defenders. It should be emphasized that these 13.5 million dollars, apart from what had been earlier donated and, for sure, more, are coming from tax dollars of the American people.

Sereno is to appeal the judgement against her. This is just actually a test if those who are responsible for the rape of Lady Justice will come to their senses, will get over their pride, or wake up from being beholden to the Digong. If it is not going to happen, the legacy of this landmark decision of the Supreme Court, the supreme cut of Philippine democracy, is proof that the constitution of the Philippines is inutile in serving the people.

It will further prove that the Philippines is not governed by laws but by an elite, of the elite, and for the elite.

But wait. Could it be that the Quo Warranto land mark decision against Sereno is just a tactical move by the Marcos-Duterte tandem? It being a landmark decision, it could be used as a precedent to oust any government official, even the highest ones – meaning even the president and the vice-president. But since the president is behind the rape of Lady Justice and Bong-Bong Marcos is trying all means to grab the vice-presidency that he lost in the elections…I could just imagine the worst strategy they might have conceived.

Actually, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has already denied it like the government had already denied or lied about several actual facts in the current Duterte regime.# nordis.net