Growing support for terror-tagged activists

By NORWIN GONZALES

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Earlier this month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a proscription petition to declare more than 600 names as ‘terrorists.’ Several human rights and indigenous peoples’ (IP) rights defenders in the Cordillera were included and their organizations and supporters were quick to refute such claims.

Overwhelming support poured in as the tagged activists themselves took a stand against the ‘unjust’ proscription.

Takder, an organization of Cordillera youth in Manila, were swift in defending past and present Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) chairs and officials Joan Carling, Jose Molintas, Joanna Cariño, Beverly Longid and Windel Bolinget among others.

Their statement said: “Demonizing and attacking progressive organizations through its key people has always been the government’s resort to instill fear and further imperialist aggression, repression and exploitation of resources in various communities.”

They further cited other incidents such as the harassment of six Cordillera youth in Abra in December 2017 and the killing of Ricardo Mayumi in Ifugao last March 2 as despicable acts perpetrated by the State.

“This seemingly arbitrary list is really a targeted hit list known as an Order of Battle (OB) list. It will be utilized to file trumped up charges against activists and justify other fascist tactics including surveillance, harassment, disappearances, and extrajudicial killings. This list will further embolden the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to carry out Duterte’s dirty work and violence against the people,” stated Bayan-USA Secretary General Jessica Antonio.

The Kalikasan – People’s Network for the Environment (Kalikasan-PNE) saw the list as an affront to the environment and biodiversity by attacking its foremost defenders from the North in Cordillera to the South in Mindanao.

“Defending the environment is not a crime, much less an act of terrorism. Duterte and his cohorts in government must be investigated and held accountable for their crimes against environmental defenders and the rest of humanity,” said Kalikasan – PNE spokesperson Leon Dulce.

The Philippine Task Force for Indigenous Peoples Rights (TFIP) claims to have worked closely with some of the IP rights defenders such as Victoria Tauli-Corpuz and Sherwin de Vera, both of whom are connected to TFIP’s founding organizations.

“They and their organizations have been working towards the genuine recognition of the rights to ancestral land and self-determination. They were vocal in their opposition against destructive projects such as large scale mining, dams and large plantations,” their statement said.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) meanwhile defends its regional coordinator Jeannette Ribaya Cawiding saying, “She fights for the rights of the Cordillera people, the rights and welfare of teachers and other government employees. She is not a terrorist!”

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) meanwhile lobbied for the security and safety of the tagged personalities. “Rather than attacking human rights bodies and human rights defenders, we urge the government to display sincere commitment to transparency and the rule of law by allowing unhampered investigations to take place,” the CHR said.

Support statements condemning the tagging also came from the international community.

The Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN), a 2,000 community-strong IP alliance in Indonesia says that it is “deeply disturbed to see how the Philippines, once an inspiration to indigenous organizations throughout the world, with the passage of the 1997 Indigenous Peoples Rights Act, has descended into being a virtual police state, where any individual or organization who challenges the Executive is accused of terrorism.”

Protection International, a Brussels-based human rights defenders group, also has wrote to President Duterte “to express its deep concern and indignation regarding the increasing criminalisation of human rights defenders in the Philippines.”

“This accusation calls for a global outcry to continue to protect the rights of indigenous peoples worldwide. It should not be a crime to protect and defend the rights of all indigenous people. As indigenous people, we continue to suffer from injustices on a global scale and there are no reasons that justify as to why these acts should continue, this needs to stop,” said Denisa Livingston of Slow Food, an international grassroots organization for food and cultural traditions

“The climate of impunity that prevails in the country, combined with the administration’s encouragement of extra-judicial killings has resulted in the serious deterioration in the situation for human rights defenders in the country,” said Front Line Defenders, a Dublin-based human rights group.

They add that the organization has recorded 60 killings of human rights defenders, a 100% increase from the previous year.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UN Environment) has issued a public petition to delist the personalities and IP rights defenders.

The statement said: “It is deeply concerning that authorities have routinely responded to the expressions of environmental and human rights defenders by criminalizing and delegitimizing their voices. The shrinking space available to independent people to carry out legitimate work and to speak on behalf of many voiceless indigenous and local communities globally is an issue that must be addressed through increasing openness and participation.”

A petition on the website Change.org was opened for signatures from the public. It calls on the Duterte administration to 1) Remove the names of indigenous peoples’ leaders and human rights defenders from the list of alleged terrorists; 2) Ensure the physical safety of indigenous peoples’ leaders and human rights defenders, and; 3. Abide by State obligations to protect human rights and fundamental freedoms, including access to justice, freedom of expression and of association.

As of press time, it has reached over 5,000 signatures and counting. # nordis.net