Cordi NGO conducts management orientation for dapilan project

By ROD ASURIN

LICUAN-BAAY, Abra — The Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services (CorDis RDS) conducted a lesson on project management orientation to the members of the Diangay Nagatongtong Farmers Association (DNFA).

Harry Salvador, CorDis RDS staff, said that before any project is to be implemented, the community should undergo a project management orientation to ensure the sustainability of the project.

”This management capability and development education is for the community to be able to identify an appropriate project that primarily addresses their basic needs. It also teaches them how to manage and implement a project based on self-reliance and community cooperation.“ Salvador explained.

He also said that one project should undergo a cycle of planning, monitoring, evaluation, implementation and assessment wherein all should be involved. “Every community member should participate in the decision making and everyone should be involved in the different phases of the project.” He said.

Meanwhile, Levi Mangili of CorDis RDS gave the socio-economic orientation saying that socio-economic is how community’s economic activity such as implementing one project can be achieved through an old social practice of working together as community or the so called bayanihan.

The DNFA agreed that bayanihan or the community cooperation is what they need to implement a socio-economic project from which everyone benefits. “If there is no unity and cooperation in the community, there is no project that can be implemented because the success of the project relies on us.” The community explained.

During the project planning, the DNFA has identified one socio-economic project they selected collectively as community as the top priority among other problems that need to be addressed. They identified a dapilan or sugarcane presser project in response to the increasing prices of basic commodities, this has moved them to think of another means to at least ease from buying expensive sugar from the market.

”The cost of sugar in the market is increasing that we can hardly afford so the dapilan project would be of great help to us. Why would we buy expensive sugar if we can produce our own?“ The community said.

The DNFA also said that the community will surely be inspired to plant more sugarcane as there will be a machine they could use to make the process of making sugar much easier. They also said that they could produce not only sugar but also wine and vinegar that can be a source of cash to augment their income.

The community also drafted their policy on the project to make sure it will be sustained and last a longer period. They democratically approved the minimal fee everyone should assume for the use of the dapilan that wii go to its regular maintenance and check-up.

The dapilan project is part of the CorDis RDS socio-economic project under the Building Resiliency on Climate Change(BRICCCA) program that helps vulnerable communities confront the effect of climate change. # nordis.net