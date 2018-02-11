DENR goes high tech for forest protection

By GWENDOLYN GAY L. GAONGEN

SAGADA, Mountain Province — CENRO Sabangan staff underwent trainings for the operation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) commonly known as drones last February 5th. The use of drones is the newest weapon of the DENR in its implementation of forest protection in Mountain Province.

A drone requires a ground based controller that directs the machine. The controller and the drone communicate through a system that allows the controller an aerial view of the target area without physically being above ground. The drones may operate at an elevation of 100 meters and 500 meters from its ground controller. It conveys stills and videos to its controller.

Elizabeth Antolin, OIC CENRO, said her team tested the drones at Balintaugan, Bauko. The aerial shots taken by the drone showed growth of several saplings in the area. This is promising as the area may be reforested naturally as long as the new saplings are not damaged by possible forest fires.

Balintaugan area is subject to timber poaching that continues over the years. In fact in the last quarter of 2015 alone, approximately 25,000 board feet of pine lumber was confiscated by DENR forest protection enforcement units. Massive deforestation due to timber poaching was captured from the air by helicopter passengers and brought the issue to a national level.

The restoration of forests and protected areas is one of DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu priority programs. Antolin is confident that there will be greater participation by the people in forest protection thru increased awareness of the province’s forest contribution to the Chico river and downstream agrarian life. This, alongside high technology, LGU support and DENR vigilance; timber poaching shall be minimized. # nordis.net