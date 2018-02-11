DENR files complaints against hikers who set Pulag fire

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) filed a complaint against the hikers who caused the forest fire at Mount Pulag that destroyed 5.9 hectares of grassland.

Atty. Rainier Laita, the OIC legal division chief of DENR, said they filed complaints for violation of Presidential Decree 705 or the Forest Code of the country against the hikers.

It can be recalled that fire broke at Mt. Pulag on the evening of January 20 when a butane stove of a group of hikers exploded and one of them hurled the stove toward the grassland.

Section 69 of the the Forestry Code states that unlawful occupation or destruction of forest land is punishable by imprisonment and paying of fines. The law mentioned that any person who “…sets a fire or negligently permits fire to be set in any forest…” shall be punished by law.

Laita said that the hikers if convicted will be jailed for less than six years and shall pay eight times the total damage cost they caused.

Laita, however, said that they still have to determine the cost of the damage.

The park management immediately closed Mt. Pulag’s Akiki Trail leading to the Saddle camp and summit after the fire.

Director Ralph Pablo of DENR Cordillera in an earlier interview said the Akiki trail will be closed until July to allow the grassland to grow back. But the Ambangi trail that leads to the tower and peak where the sea of clouds can still be viewed is still open to hikers.

However, according to Roberto Cereno, director of the Training Center for Tropical Resources and Ecosystem Sustainability of the University of the Philippines Los Baños the area hit by fire is covered by dwarf bamboos which takes about a year to regrow.

Cereno also added that dwarf bamboos grows only in Mt. Pulag and Mt. Halcon in Oriental Mindoro.

Aside from the dwarf bamboo, Mt. Pulag is also home to rare animals that include the cloud rat and the Luzon shrew that live at the grassland summit.

The 11,000-ha Mt. Pulag National Park straddles five towns in the provinces of Benguet, Ifugao and Nueva Vizcaya. # nordis.net