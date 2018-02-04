Cordis trains on first aid and basic life support

By ROD ASURIN

BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services Inc. (CorDisRDS) conducted a health training facilitated by Community Health Education Services and Trainings in the Cordilera Region (CHESTCORE) with the 4th year medical students of Saint Louis University- School of Medicine on January 29 to 30.

The said training program aims to equip CorDisRDS staff on how to ensure emergency treatment when such untoward incidents happen especially during field work. This training-seminar was on Basic Health Skills Training on First Aid and Basic Life Support.

Rachel Mariano of CHESTCORE discussed the current situation of the Philippines health care system where government has put priority on income generation over people’s welfare. She said that the government doesn’t recognize and promote traditional medicines and practices but puts focus on commercializing health care.

“This existing health care system in our country is income-oriented that supports the western medicines and do not give priority to indigenous therapeutic ways that is why the focus is curative rather than preventive to make business continue,” Mariano said.

Mariano also discussed the monopoly of the drug industry in the Philippines now dominated by multi-national companies that dictate the price of medicines which most Filipinos could not afford. She said that government has not been efficiently regulating and monitoring drug quality and inherent limits. She added that government is weak at implementating laws like the Cheaper Medicines Act.

Meanwhile, Rosalinda Gallawen of CHESTCORE discussed the principles of patient care and rational therapeutics ways that can be used in communities for treating sickness/diseases. She presented the use of scientifically proven traditional medicines and health practices. She said that the use of traditional Chinese remedies like acupuncture, ventusa and moxibustion is also of great help managing health issues like hypertension and body pain.

“The use of acupuncture is actually prohibited, only trained individuals are permitted to practise this and it is very expensive for the people, so we trained communities on the proper way of doing acupuncture,” Gallawen explained.

On the other hand, the medical students of St. Loius University School of medicine lectured on first aid and basic life support. CorDis staff have been equipped with proper emergency responses and the application of Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to maintain life when emergency situations occur.

“The first thing you have to do when you respond to an accident is to call immediately for medical assistance and transfer facility, and survey the victim by looking the ‘ABC’ (airway, breathing and circulation) and applying CPR when he or she does not have any pulse or respiration,” she said.

Gallawen also said that responders should conduct a secondary survey by interviewing the victim, checking the vital signs and perform a head-to-toe examination to avoid further injuries or aggravate the victim’s condition.

Appropriate bandaging and splinting in several cases like burns and bleeding, and what action to be taken when the victim is in shock was also taught. The staff were also equipped with how to face serious emergencies such as being bitten by venomous snakes, rabid dogs and poisoning. # nordis.net