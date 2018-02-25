CDPC celebrates 30 years

By NORWIN GONZALES

BAGUIO CITY — On February 22, the Center for Development Programs in the Cordillera (CDPC) celebrated its 30th anniversary with a gathering of development workers, community folk, and partners at the City Light Hotel in Baguio City.

CDPC Executive Director Jane Lingbawan Yap-eo said that the CDPC continues to be of service to poor communities in the Cordillera after 30 years since its inception in 1987.

This year, highlighted is their work in the triboundary of Abra, Ilocos Sur and Mountain Province. The program is two-pronged: food security and multi-sectoral development. This is supported and funded by the Belgian government and the Province of East Flanders through Solidagro, respectively.

As a part of the partnership, the CDPC arranges a visit for the Belgian partners to remote villages in the Cordilleras. The visit aims to monitor the projects, meet the local counterpart organizations and to understand the plight of the communities.

This year’s visit started in February 15 in indigenous communities in Quirino, Ilocos Sur. They went on to the municipality of Bucay, Abra. Capping off the visit was the leg in Tubo, Abra.

They also paid courtesy calls to the local government units (LGUs) in the communities. The governor of Abra was not present in the courtesy call, but sent a representative. The mayor of Bangued, Abra was present while the mayor of Bucay was not able to make it.

They were also able to hold a peace forum in the province of Abra. It was attended by community members and LGU representatives.

Tim de Roeck of Solidagro reiterated the continuing themes concerning the implementation of the projects in the past 25 years of partnership. The themes included mining, pollution of rivers, militarization and landgrabbing.

Deputy Eddy Couckyut of the Province of East Flanders meanwhile stressed the need for strong organizations to achieve sustainable development in indigenous communities.

“There are also people’s organizations in Belgium, the rights and benefits they are experiencing is the result of people’s cooperation,” Couckyt said.

Couckyut said that the project visits will help them understand deeper and appriciate the impacts of the development projects to the communities. “Whatever we saw during the visit will be reported to the provincial council of the Province of East Flanders (in Belgium) and hopefully result to the continuing of the cooperation,” he said.

The gathering went on with the merry-making with different representatives from all the provinces in Cordillera that has been partners with CDPC and the Belgian counterparts.