Biazon rallies soldiers to protect Constitution

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon called on soldiers to defend the 1987 Constitution against what he called “attacks”.

Biazon, who attended the alumni homecoming of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) last February 17, said that soldiers should remember their oath is “to defend the constitution” and step up should there be any breach against the constitution,

“Any assault upon the constitution which will indicate that we are going to do things outside the approved democratic constitutional processes to effect changes, is an assault to the constitution,” Biazon said.

“Let us not assume too much that the soldiers will follow, because deep inside the soldiers understand the oath of office that they took when they assumed position, to uphold and defend the constitution,” Biazon added.

Biazon, who was the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during the term of former President Fidel V. Ramos, said that charter change is not the job of the President. He said that charter change is the job of three entities as defined in the constitution: 1. the constitution convention elected by the people; 2. constituent assembly and 3. the people’s initiative.

“The Presidential oath is to preserve the constitution,” Biazon said.

Biazon also questioned the proposed establishment of a revolutionary government. He said that the present constitution does not allow the setting up of a revolutionary government. He added that even former President Corazon Aquino when she established a revolutionary government has attacked the constitution.

“Cory Aquino was not President when she established a revolutionary government, remember,” Biazon said.

Biazon said that anyone who has conviction that things are not going well and has the capability to effect change outside those defined under the constitution can do so. “But the final decision is the people, as it was under Cory Aquino,” he said. # nordis.net