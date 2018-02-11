Baguio truck ban exempts flower delivery

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Three trucks that will be ferrying flowers to Metro Manila this Valentine season are exempted from Baguio City’s truck ban from February 9 to 14.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan agreed to give excemptions to three trucks delivering flowers from Benguet province to Metro Manila out of the original 19 trucks that the La Trinidad cutflowers and truckers association requested.

In 2017 the Baguio City government imposed a truck ban on some major roads from 6:00AM to 9:00AM and 4:00PM to 9:00PM to ease traffic in these areas.

Domogan explained that based on the travel schedules of the 19 trucks only three will actually be affected by the truck ban.

“We asked them (truckers) how many of their truck will actually pass through the city roads during the truck ban schedule and they said three so we will excempt only the three,” Domogan said.

Mayor Romeo Salda of La Trinidad, Benguet’s capital town said that the flower delivery truckers requested for the excemption to be able to keep up with the increased demnd for flowers, especially roses this Valentine.

Ligaya Pumihic, a whole sale seller of roses in Metro Manila, said that February is among the peak season for flower sales especially for roses. “The demand will be at its highest from February 12 to 14,” she said.

Pumihic said that during off peak months they could sell some 20 boxes of roses at the most but during peak months they could sell some 50 to 70 boxes. She said that a box contains an 50 bundles of roses on the average; a bundle is two dozens.

Apart from February, flowers are in demand in May for Mother’s Day and Flores de Mayo; November for All Soul’s and All Saint’s Day and the Christmas and New Year’s in December and January.

“We are able to earn enough during the peak months to cover for our losses during the lean months,” Pumihic said.

At the moment, whole sale price for roses is still at P700 per bundle.

Pumihic said flower whole sale prices are largely dependent on supply and demand. “If there is an oversupply we cannot jack up our selling price because we will not be able to sell enough,” she said. # nordis.net