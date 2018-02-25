Abra orgs hit soldiers for barring social services, assistance

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BANGUED, Abra — Peoples’s organizations in Abra criticized government soldiers for depriving them of services and assistance from their partner non-government organization and accusing them to be New People’s Army (NPA) supporters.

Feriam Magalis, a member of the Kastan provincial council said that they have been partnering with NGOs like the Center for Development Programs in the Cordillera (CDPC) to provide health care services, electricity and other appropriate technologies that would help improve their farm production.

Kastan is a provincial alliance of people’s organizations in Abra and a member of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA).

Magalis said that CDPC for almost three decades now has been bringing development projects to remote villages of Abra that include irrigation systems, minihydros and rice mills. He added that CDPC has also been giving farm tools and trainings on sustainable agriculture and environmental protection and preservation.

He also said that CDPC helped these communities put up farmer’s cooperatives and trained indigenous people to run their own cooperatives. He said that communities now have their palay cooperatives that help them during the lean months. He explained that during summer when water volume is reduced and so is their palay harvest, farmers can borrow palay from their cooperatives to be replaced in the next harvest.

He said that CDPC also provides health services and basic health care trainings in our communities. He said that through the Community Health Education Services and Trainings in the Cordillera Region (Chestcore), communities are trained to manage common illnesses like cough and colds, hypertension, abrassions and wounds and diarhea among others. He added Chestcore also train communities to utilize herbal medicines.

He said that government health care services are inaccessible to these interior villages so they rely on medical missions of NGOs.

“We do not receive these services from government and yet government bans the NGOs that bring them to us,” Magalis said.

“They even accuse Kastan and other community leaders that facilitate development projects to be NPA supporters,” Magalis added.

Estela Lomiona, chairperson of the Salaknib Pita Takay (Sapit) a people’s organization in Sallapadan town, said that Abra Governor Joy Bernos announced publicly during the People’s Day of Basar village in 2017 that participation in the Sapit assembly is prohibited. She added that Bernos together with Lt. Col. Thomas Baluga, commanding officer of the 21st IB of the Philippine Army threatened that barangay captains in Sallpadan whose contituents were to attend the Sapit assembly that they will not receive their share of the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA).

Baluga, during the same meeting, said that his troops will monitor the Sapit assembly.

Address poverty stop vilification

Beverly Longid, coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) said that labeling of organizations as NPA supporters is dangerous. She added that labeling will not address the problems that beset indigenous communities that include poverty, human rights violation and the take over of ancestral domain among others. These problems are the very reason of the almost five decades of civil war in the Philippines, the roots of the armed conflict must be addressed.

“It is beyond who are NPAs or supporters, the more important question is why are there NPAs, it is by addressing the roots of the armed conflict that we actually get to resolve it,” Longid said.

It is said that the Philippines has the longest running people’s democratic revolution in Asia. History shows that the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) with its armed wing the New People’s Army (NPA) has been waging an armed revolution for 48 years now.

Longid also pointed out that the labeling of organizations as NPA supporters endangers its members and leaders especially after President Rodrigo Duterte declared the CPP-NPA as terrorist groups.

Longid added that government not only failed in providing basic social services to indigenous communities, it also allowed the taking over of indigenous people’s ancestral lands by large corporations and their foreign counterparts. She said that by allowing these companies to mine, put up energy projects and build plantations among others, government has violated indigenous people’s right to their ancestral domain and to self-determination.

“We all know the environmental destruction that mining and energy projects bring, we have seen so many examples already of tragedies resulting from these,” she said.

Longid further said that militarization always comes in with the entry of large mines and energy projects. “Territorial defense is part of the indigenous people’s culture and it takes various forms that include armed defense,” she said.

Longid said that taking up arms is not an easy decision given the dangers and the sacrifice it entails.

The recently terminated peace talks between the Philippine government and National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) was working of the Comprehensive Agreement on Socio- Economic Reforms (CASER). The CASER, which is the second substantive agenda of the GRP-NDFP peace talks included plans for land distribution, national industrialization and agrarian reform among others. # nordis.net