Abra folk seek NCIP, CHR help on HRVs

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BANGUED, Abra — Jerome Agaid from Malibcong town of Abra province called on the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) to call for a stop to the use of aerial bombing in military operations and the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) to investigate and act accordingly on human rights violations Abra folks have suffered during these operations.

Agaid spoke during a peace forum organized by the Center for Development Programs in the Cordillera (CDPC) last February 22 in Bangued.

Jerome said that the aerial bombing runs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in March last year traumatized his daughter. He said that she remains afraid of loud sounds from vehicle engines and to go gather forest products.

“After the bombing runs, everytime she hears the sound of helicopters, motorcycles and other vehicles she scampers to hide, and she is not the only one, most of the children in our village have the same reaction,” Agaid said.

Agaid said the fear in the children is still evident until today.

Agaid further said that government soldiers have set up several check points along the road to Malibcong to control the entry of food and household supplies to their community on mere suspicion that Malibcong folks help bring in supplies to NPA guerillas.

“They (government soldiers) even hold our supplies at their checkpoints especially when in bulk,” he said.

Agaid explained that because of the poor road condition leading to their community, they usually get supplies like rice, sugar, coffee, toiletries and other food items among others in bulk to avoid frequent travel to the towncenter.

He said that Malibcong is some eight to nine hours rough road ride from Bangued, the capital town depending on the weather.

Malibcong folk also blamed the AFP’s aerial bombing runs in March for the forest fire that razed their communal forest and pasture lands amid claims of government soldiers that it was NPA guerillas who burned the forest.

In an earlier report, Marcos Sangdaan, the barangay captain of Lat-ey village said that his village folk saw how the fire started after the bombs were dropped. He added that his folks even felt the impact when the bombs exploded.

Atty. Romel Daguimol, director of CHR Codillera urged the communities to submit their complaints/testimonies to his agency. He said that CHR is working on a vey limitted budget and number of personnel that they could not cover all the affected areas.

Daguimol said that if indeed the barring of supplies to be brought to Malibcong communities is a human rights violation. Then, he said they still need to investigate and verify the matter.

Engr. Delfin Turqueza from the NCIP Abra office said they already conducted a dialogue with the council of elders of the affected communities by the aerial bombing last year. He said that they have come to an agreement on how to resolve the matter.

But Turqueza was not able to share the details of the agreement because he did not bring a copy and has limited knowledge about it. # nordis.net