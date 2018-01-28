Vehicular mishaps kill 1, hurts 2

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — One died and three others were injured in two separate vehicular accidents here in the city yesterday, January 26.

A pedestrian crossing at a pedestrian lane along Suello Village, Baguio City died after she was run over a dump truck yesterday afternoon.

The police identified the victim as Amanda Moreno, 27 and a resident of Purok 3, Dontogan. The driver claimed that he did not see the victim crossing.

Police identified the truck driver as Marcelino, Baldas, 24. The truck was loaded with sand.

The victim’s remains lies at a funeral parlor along Marcos Highway. The driver is under police custody facing reckless imprudence resulting to homicide charges.

Three were hurt after a passenger jeepney turned turtle along Rimando road, in Brookside yesterday evening.

Authorities identified the victims to be Arnel Pangilinan, 25; Vin Christian De Guzman, 24; and Daphne Leal, 34.

Police said the jeep experienced mechanical problems after it stopped to drop off some passengers while going up Rimando road.

The victims, who suffered from minor injuries chose not to go to the hospital after receiving first aid treatment from responding paramedics at the site of the accident.

Two killed, 19 injured in bus mishap along Marcos Highway

Meanwhile, two were killed on the spot while 19 others were injured in a vehicular accident along Marcos High Way in Poyopoy, Tuba, Benguet.

Ivy Carasi, information officer of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Cordillera said a Victory liner bus rammed an electric post at around 1:30PM, today January 22.

Tuba town police chief James Acod identified those killed as Joseph Ryan Mesana, the “kundoktor” of the bus and a passenger Melba Suarez.

Acod said the injured were Dimple Pearce, 19; Sheila Perez, 37; Lovely Angeles, 23; Ralph Bryan Rojel, 25; Rebecca Valencia, 65; Danilo Sagipen, 54; Marilou Sagipen, 53; Rose Marie Buena, 37; Charito, Lobo, 23; Brenden Pearce, 28; Gianne Colleen Catacutan, 19; Ricky Joy Malibang, 29; Gemma Lososos, 18; Leilanie Pamdi, 45; Lyra Taniala, 53; Mary Jane Lucas, 30; Carmina Cabantoc, 23; Marilyn Eby, 42 and Teofilo Soingco, 45.

The injured were brought to the Baguio General Hospital.

He said the driver, Maximo Alday, Jr. is under police custody. He said the police is preparing to file vehicular accident resulting to double homicide and multiple physical injuries complaints against the driver.

He said the bus was coming up to Baguio City from the Metro Manila area.

Adlay told police investigators that he evaded another vehicle at a curve along Marcos Highway causing him to lose control and ram a post. He said he accellerated up the curve. # nordis.net