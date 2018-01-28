Poetry: To be like you

By LUCHIE MARANAN

www.nordis.net

Who never faltered in commitment

To serve the people,

Who had a reservoir of patience

And belief in the correctness of struggle.

Because you never looked back

When you trekked the path

So different from the convenient choices.

To be like you

Who was firm on your standpoint

That to be an Igorot is to be Filipino

Who was rooted in indigenous ways

And wore the badge of activist tradition

And steadfast in forging on, believing that

We shall one day see our children

Live the reality of an emancipated nation.

To be like you,

Benedict P. Solang

of Sagada, of the Cordillera,

of our Motherland.

Banuar ka ti umili! #