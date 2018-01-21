Contested Baguio IPMR takes oath

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — After over a year of fighting for the affirmation of his selection for the position and a seat in the city council, Roger Sinot took oath of office before Councilor Faustino Olowan on January 16 as the indigenous people’s mandatory representative (IPMR).

The oath taking was officiated after Sinot delivered the Department of Interior and Local Government Cordillera letter informing Mayor Mauricio Domogan that the long awaited Certificate of Affirmation was already issued by the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP).

“Hence, this office recognizes the Certificate of Affirmation issued to him (Sinot) by NCIP-CAR as the indigenous people’s representative to the said Sangguniang Panlunsod,” the January 12 DILG letter to Domogan read.

Director Roland Calde of the NCIP Cordillera issued the Certificate of Affirmation last January 5.

It can be recalled that Sinot was not allowed to seat in the city council as IPMR after some partiess filed complaints against the IPMR selection process and on this basis the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) Cordillera region did not issue the Certificate of Affirmation (CA) in 2016.

Sinot was selected as IPMR in November 2016 in a selection process officiated by the NCIP-CAR. Petitions opposing Sinot’s selection were filed in November and December 2016 with addendums in January 2017.

A special regional review body was created in January 2017 for the selection process. The body recommended the issuance of CA in its report on February saying that the protesters “have no personality to file the protests and its addendum”.

In October 2017, Calde inhibited himself from deciding on the case and elevated Sinot’s case to the NCIP central office because he was accused of being “biased”. He said at that time he could not issue the CA unless the protest has been addressed.

The duly selected IPMR for the Baguio City Council, Sinot is expected to sit in the next city council session on January 22. # nordis.net