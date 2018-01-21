Cagayan Valley student suicide over school fees

By NATHANIEL FABIAN

TUGUEGARAO CITY — A Cagayan State Uiversity student committed suicide the evening of Tuesday, January 16, few days after being refused enrollment due to balances in the previous semester.

Police reports confirm that student Rodolfo Sacramento Urmanita, a native from Barangay Dugo, Camalaniugan, was found dead in his boarding house in Barangay Caritan Norte, Tuguegarao City.

Urmanita’s landlady, who refused to reveal her name, said she knocked at the room door of the victim around 8:40 pm but there was no reply. This promted them to forcibly open the door.

The victim hanged himself, police reports.

In a statement issued by the CSU President Fr. Rahnilio Aquino on Facebook, claims that the student committed suicide not due to school fees but due to depression on reasons of ‘lack of family support’ and certain ‘family problems’.

According to Alex, not his real name, Urmanita has been complaining of his expenses which include miscellaneous fees and other expenses in and out of school. Last January 5, Urmanita attempted to enrol with his friends. He told his friends that he was surprised to find out that he still had ‘outstanding balances’ from the previous semester which he claims to have already paid. Alex further explained that Urmanita reported the sudden existence of his ‘outstanding balances’ in the popular ‘The CSU Secret Files’, a facebook page where students usually submit their complaints in school.

Friends of Urmanita and the police confirm that he has been depressive. In Urmanita’s diary left in his room, he narrates his struggle with his family and the lack of support from relatives.

“If there is a reason for him to be depressed, the closest thing would be financial problems,” explains Alex.

Kabataan Partylist Cagayan Valley and Masakbayan, youth organization in Cagayan Valley, in their statements then remember a similar case that of Kristel Tejada, UP Manila student, and Rosanna Sanfuego, CSU student, who committed suicide in February 25, 2015. Both students are said to have been troubled for being unable to enroll because of redundant, dubious, and suspicious fees being collected by their schools.

The miscellaneous fees include what is called redundant, dubious, and suspicious fees such as test paper fee, insurance fee, and development fee. # nordis.net