Statements: On Duterte’s ‘shoot NPAs’ order

By CORDILLERA PEOPLES’ ALLIANCE

www.nordis.net

1 December 2017

CPA strongly condemns the president’s order to shoot NPAs as this is a violation of due process and rule of law. We must not forget that the peace talks is not yet officially terminated if there is no official notice by the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) to the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDPF). Hence, the Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees (JASIG) should be respected. Duterte and presidential spokesperson Roque must step back and review their constitution and law subjects. Roque no longer has principle and integrity as he is now a puppet and robot of a president Hitler in psychosis.

We also raise the question of their definition of NPA, because there is high probability that they will not differentiate armed revolutionary forces with legal and unarmed progressive organisations and civilians. Such shoot to kill order results in mass murder not just against suspected NPAs but also civilians.

Activists and Filipino civilians will be the victims of mass murder and State terrorism. It has been the standard operating procedure of past ruling regimes and the Duterte regime to red-tag and vilify civilians and activists as NPAs of fronts, hence, civilians demanding for change are targets. Given the declaration on crackdown on legal and legitimate organisations tagged as NPA fronts, such shoot to kill order is an order to kill with impunity both activists and civilians.

Duterte is worse than Ma(rcos and he is in fact the present-day Hitler. Marcos ordered Martial Law; Duterte openly orders killings.

In the face of this worsening tyranny and dictatorship, our only recourse as a people is to rise up and defend our human rights from the fascist attacks of the Duterte regime. Activism is not terrorism. # nordis.net