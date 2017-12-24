Poets, musicians serenade for democracy

By NATHANIEL FABIAN

www.nordis.net

SANTIAGO CITY — Poets and musicians showcased their works and talents for the advocacy of democracy themed “Rage for Democracy” last Saturday, December 16 here which was spearheaded by the students, teachers and lawyers’ alliance Rise for Education & Just Peace Network in partnership with Karapatan Cagayan Valley.

The said event is in response to the increasing human rights violations including mainly of extrajudicial killings, illegal arrests, and harassment of advocates in the Cagayan Valley and the country.

One of the guest artists is Rene Boy Abiva, a former political prisoner for 5 years where he worked on poems, paintings, and other works of art while in prison. Also, student journalists and teachers form University of La Salette, Isabela State University, and Cabatuan National High School performed poems and songs for the December 10, International Human Rights Day commemoration.

“We commit to advocate and act on pushing for a genuine democratic society in any form”, announced the convenor of Rise for Education & Just Peace Network.

Lawyers, teachers, groups, and students attended the said activity. # nordis.net