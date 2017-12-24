Poets, musicians serenade for democracy

By NATHANIEL FABIAN
www.nordis.net

SANTIAGO CITY — Poets and musicians showcased their works and talents for the advocacy of democracy themed “Rage for Democracy” last Saturday, December 16 here which was spearheaded by the students, teachers and lawyers’ alliance Rise for Education & Just Peace Network in partnership with Karapatan Cagayan Valley.

SERENADE FOR DEMOCRACY. University of La Salette student journalists and artists contributed their work and talent in a forum as part of their advocacy campaign for democracy. Photo by Nathaniel Fabian

The said event is in response to the increasing human rights violations including mainly of extrajudicial killings, illegal arrests, and harassment of advocates in the Cagayan Valley and the country.

One of the guest artists is Rene Boy Abiva, a former political prisoner for 5 years where he worked on poems, paintings, and other works of art while in prison. Also, student journalists and teachers form University of La Salette, Isabela State University, and Cabatuan National High School performed poems and songs for the December 10, International Human Rights Day commemoration.

“We commit to advocate and act on pushing for a genuine democratic society in any form”, announced the convenor of Rise for Education & Just Peace Network.

Lawyers, teachers, groups, and students attended the said activity. # nordis.net

Share

Leave a Reply