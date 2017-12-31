Man drowns in Benguet town roadside canal

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A man was found dead along a road canal in sitio Mansoyosoy, Catlubong village in Buguias town of Benguet province early morning yesterday December 27.

According to the Buguias town police, they received a report about the cadaver around 6:30AM. The body was already carried by residents to the road side when the police arrived.

Police identified the victim as Benson “Cayat” Bantasan 47, a resident of Mansoyosoy.

Police investigation revealed that Bantasan was seen drinking with some of his neighbors in the afternoon of December 26 at a billiard hall in Masoyosoy. At around 10:00 PM, his wife Linda Nadiasan-Bantasan, went to fetch him but he refused to go home. He only gave his bag and car keys to his wife so the latter left him and went home.

Linda was shocked to hear the news about her husband the next morning.

According to Telinio Sinac-ey and Agustina Sacla Palbusa, the owner and care taker of the billiard hall, there was no untoward incident involving the victim while at the billiard hall.

Investigators said the victim might have fallen from the slope due to loose soil to the canal that was more or less five meters deep and drowned.

Residents said that the rain was strong that night and that the volume of water passing through the canal was stronger.

Doctor Hilda Kimakim of Buguias Rural Health declared that the victim died from drowning. # nordis.net