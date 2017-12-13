Ilocos activist arrested, faces Rebellion charges in Abra

By NORTHERN DISPATCH STAFF

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Activist Sherwin De Vera is now in the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detention Group (CIDG) in Bangued, Abra.

De Vera, a human rights and environmental activist, was arrested at a checkpoint in Barangay Bulag, Bantay, Ilocos Sur early evening of December 12 on his way home from Candon City. He was detained overnight at Camp Elpidio Quirino.

De Vera is facing charges of rebellion (Case No. 2014-155) filed at a Court in Bangued.

Last July 18, De Vera had been tailed by unidentified men while he was going around on some errands in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur. The following day, unidentified men believed to be military agents went to the University of the Northern Philippines (UNP) in Vigan and asked De Vera’s whereabouts from the people he visited the previous day. De Vera said that harassment and intimidation against him by state agents had been relentless, as confirmed by family and friends who noticed he was being followed around by unidentified men.

De Vera is the coordinator of the Ilocos Network for the Environment (Defend Ilocos) and of Amianan Salakniban, the Northern Luzon environment and Human Rights Network. He is also the regional coordinator of Bayan Muna Partylist in Ilocos aside from being a columnist for the newspaper Northern Dispatch Weekly. # nordis.net