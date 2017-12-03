Dap-ay Discourse Uno launching on Dec 10

By NORTHERN DISPATCH

BAGUIO CITY – Very soon to be available is the book for the public who reads and wants to learn a bit more about the people, the land and the strife hurdled in the Cordillera ranges as seen thru the eyes of one who begun in the Sagada Dap-ay. Publishers and the author invite all the book worms, enthusiasts and students of the Cordillera experience and stories to get their copies at cost at its launching.

The Dap-ay Discourse Uno, will be launched on December 10, 2017 at 6:00 PM, at the Philippine Baptist Theological Seminary (PBTS) Gym, Guisad, Baguio.

A must read on “Indigenous social values to live by, expressed in the Igorot Sagada Kankanaey language and the recognition of how Indigenous values and discipline nourish social well being, and contributes to building a socialist order that truly cares for people; and nurtures the econiche to sustain present and future generations.”

The first (uno) volume of a documentation-story-telling style that makes the study of history closer to the readers’ experiences like reading non fiction in the style of literary narratives of legends or grandmother’ stories of how-it-was when she was younger along with the lessons she wants the young ones to gain:

Ipeyas nan gawis

Objective to share whatever is

good on practices and values in

livelihood, health, social relations,

and overall people’s welfare

Betad

Collective action or mass

mobilization in defence of

territory, life and honor as well as

for any contingency or disaster

Ayew

Exhortation not to waste

material things especially food

items and to be good stewards of

nature -akin to mantra of

“reduce, reuse, recycle”

Kasiyana

Counsel for positive attitude

and initiative in the midst of

adversity, that crisis come and go

as the light of day follows

the darkness of night.

Inayan

Admonition not to harm and to be

good in relations with individuals,

the community and the

environment – or akin to karma.

The Author, Benedict E. Solang, is a Kankanaey Sagada Igorot Filipino, with a diploma in AB Anthropology and Masters in Environmental Planning (MEP) from the University of the Philippines, Diliman, Q.C. He used to work in government research and planning, also with the Episcopal Church of the Philippines (Bontoc) on development planning and social action, then mostly with Cordillera NGOs and peoples organizations. An activist for genuine people’s development, indigenous peoples rights and human rights, for national democracy and socialism, and for a world without discrimination.

Dapay Discourse Uno, is the first volume published by the Northern Media Information Network (NMIN). Limited copies will be available on its intial book launch, interested parties mark it on your calendar, purchase it while “it is hot” and be our guest this coming Sunday, Dec. 10. # nordis.net