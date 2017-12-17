CPA signs MOU with Taiwan school

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) and the Hunter School of Taiwan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for continuing cooperation to protect the dignity and rights of indigenous peoples within their respective territories.

The said MOU was signed during the 11th congress of CPA last December 10 here in Baguio City.

Both parties exchanged tokens to show their sincerity. CPA gave the Hunter School representatives a spear. Hunters school on the otherhand gave a jar and some bead-necklaces to CPA.

Windel Bolinget, CPA chairperson, and Ahronglong Sakinu, founder of the Hunter School, signed the MOU and received the tokens in behalf of their organizations. Santos Mero, CPA vice chairperson for internal affairs and Ibun Sukinalin of Taiwan stood as witnesses in the signing of the MOU.

Bolinget said that the spear symbolizes the struggle and courage of the Cordillera people.

The MOU provides that both parties shall continue to share expertise in IP education, land, rights, culture an the arts among others. Both parties hope to learn from each other indigenous knowledge, experiences and expertise through continued discussions, sharing, and inter-territorial visits. Both parties also agree for resource sharing on a case to case basis depending on the activities and endeavors they would embark on.

The MOU provides that the agreement will be in place for a preriod of 10 years. Any of the parties may terminate the agreement “at anytime upon six months written notice”. It also provides that termination shall not affect the validity of activities before the termination, unless the parties decide so. # nordis.net