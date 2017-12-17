Cagayan advocates hold concert, picket on Human Rights Day

By NATHANIEL FABIAN

www.nordis.net

SANTIAGO CITY — In commemoration of the International Human Rights Day last December 10, Rise or Education & Just Peace Network (Rise Network), Karapatan Cagayan Valley, and City Councilor Arlene Reyes held a concert at the Concert Grounds, here.

December 10 is annually commemorated as International Human Rights Day, the anniversary of the signing of the United Nations (UN) Declaration of Human Rights composed of 30 articles namely the rights to equality, land, life, and basic social services.

During the picket held in front of Our Lady of Atocha Church, Alicia, Isabela before the concert, advocates condemned the direct attacks of the Rodrigo Duterte administration against human rights as stipulated in the UN Declaration of Human Rights such as extrajudicial killings of youth and farmers, harassment and illegal arrests of activists and human rights defenders, and the continuation and intensification of government policies that hinder land reform, accessible and quality education and social services.

“Patuloy na dumadami ang naitatalang bilang ng paglabag sa karapatang pantao mula nang ideklarang teroristang grupo ang Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA). Mga sibilyan at hindi mga terorista ang tuon ng proklamasyon na ito ([The number of cases of human rights violations still go further up when the CPP-NPA was declared terrorist group. Civilians, not terrorists, were the target of this proclamation),” said Anma Pascual, Karapatan Cagayan Valley.

She added that there were salary increases in the police forces but there is still no land for farmers, accessible and quality education for students, and enough jobs for the workers.

Advocates include youth, students, church persons, and human rights workers from across Isabela province. # nordis.net