Bandillo: People’s War vs Martial Law

By RANDY FELIX P. MALAYAO

“Not one single NPA (New People’s Army) unit in Mindanao was wiped out”, announced the Joaquin Jacinto, the spokesperson of National DEmocratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) in Mindanao in his message to the 49th Anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

The revolutionary movement in Mindanao has achieved significant advances despite the brutal attacks launched by the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP). This is the general assessment of NDFP in Mindanao on the current scheme of things. In the island, the US-Duterte regime launched its triple wars of death and destruction – against the Bangsamoro using ISIS terrorist as pretext, against the CPP-NPA-NDF via Oplan Kapayapaan and Martial law, and ‘war against drugs’ via Tokhang.

Even before the collapse of peace talks, the US-Duterte regime has already launched Oplan Kapayapaan against the revolutionary movement and the people of Mindanao. The regime’s Oplan is a bloody all-out war that utilizes the worst and most dreaded features of past military counter-insurgency campaigns (i.e. Oplans Lambat-Bitag, Bantay Laya 1 and 2, Bayanihan). Expect the situation to get worse now that martial law has been extended.

“With martial law extended and a ‘shoot to kill’ order against all Red fighters, Duterte has virtually disregarded all international protocols and rules of engagement, and directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to literally go on a bloody killing-spree, even against those whom they only suspect as working with the revolutionary movement, with complete impunity,” Jacinto lamented.

The regime has also activated the dreaded PNP-AFP Inter-Agency Committee on Legal Action (IALAC, then IALAG) which files trumped up charges against mass leaders and activists.

It has also bolstered its already massive multimedia propaganda offensive that spread vile forms of vilification, verbal abuse, peddling lies and fake news against the revolutionary movement and the progressives.

Revolutionary response

“Under the absolute leadership of the Communist Party, the NPA is ever more ready to face the full-scale war that will further intensify in 2018 and beyond” said Jacinto declaring readiness of revolutionary forces.

“Military actions of the NPA in Mindanao have also reached nearly a thousand,” furthered Jacinto. Distributed as follows: more than 300 in Southern Mindanao; more than 180 in North East Mindanao; more than 200 in North Central Mindanao; more than 100 in Far Southern Mindanao; more or less 80 in Western Mindanao.

Jacinto also said that the NPA fighters seized high-powered firearms that could equip a “battalion of Red fighters.”

This report came in spite of the constant black propaganda, bogus peace caravans and the incessant parade of fake or recycled surrenderees like the alleged surrender of 700 NPA fighters and supporters this year. Fact is, the Eastern Mindanao Command gathered the former rebels and supporters who allegedly surrendered from January to December 15 at the covered court of Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao last December 21.

Other military actions by the NPA in Mindanao include the sanction of exploitative and oppressive banana plantations that victimize workers, peasants and Lumad and those that destroy the environment; arrest of erring elements of the PNP and accorded them the proper treatment for prisoners of war (POWs).

Party and United Front

Under the absolute leadership of the CPP, the NPA continues to have a firm grasp of the basic principles of Marxism-Leninism-Maoism in undertaking its tasks for the revolutionary movement as it ensured the 3-level party courses. The 3-level Party Course include the Basic Party Course (BPC), which outlines and discusses the fundamental principles of MLM and of the national democratic revolution; Intermediate Party Course (IPC), which gave a more comprehensive survey of the three main weapons of the people’s democratic revolution – the Party, armed struggle and the united front and the Advanced Party Course, which outlines a deeper articulation of MLM and the country’s socialist and the world’s communist future.

Joaquin noted the advances of the Party in leading people’s mass campaigns, mass-base building and implementation of the minimum program and, in few select areas where it is possible, the maximum program of agrarian revolution.

Apparently, these advances have led to the further consolidation of various organs of political power and increase in Party membership despite the constant and brutal attacks of the AFP in the countryside.

Joaquin also cited the orderly and safe release of more than 20 prisoners of war (POWs) undertaken by the NPA in Mindanao since January 2017.

Joaquin called on the struggling masses “to redouble efforts in undertaking our basic ideological, political and organizational tasks to advance the people’s democratic revolution until complete victory.”

In closing, Joaquin exhorted the revolutionary forces to “take the lead in uniting the people in an anti-fascist, anti-imperialist and anti-feudal united front, deliver wave upon wave of militant protests that will gather people from various oppressed and exploited classes and sectors, including the middle classes and the enlightened gentry, by the hundreds of thousands and lead the overthrow of the US-Duterte regime.” # nordis.net