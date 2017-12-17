As The Bamboos Sway: Digong will miss to be great

By RUDY D. LIPORADA

www.nordis.net

Instead of being in line to be as great as Ho-Chi-Minh, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chavez, or Kim Il-Sung; who were and are maligned by the imperialists but who truly served and are loved by their constituents; President Rodrigo ‘Digong’ Duterte has fizzled to a childish fentanyl addict degenerate that transformed him into a swindling murdering dictator.

Digong was hailed as promising to be great when, during his campaign for the Philippine presidency, he said, among others, that he would consider a coalition government with the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), quash corruption in the government and bring down oligarchs, institute land reform, promote industrialization, and kick out imperialist forces from the Islands. He also declared, that since drugs are a menace to society, an all-out war with addicts and drug lords.

He showed promise by reopening the peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP), appointing leftists to his cabinet who uphold agrarian reform and industrialization, and cursing Barack Obama to signify his displeasure with imperialism. After all, he claimed to be a leftist.

Eventually, however, Digong’s true colors prevailed. He said that, after perusing the peace talk documents, it appeared that the CPP wanted a coalition with the Philippine Government and he did not want that. It was as if it was not splashed on print media or recorded on T.V. that coalition was a consideration of his. His quashing corruption in the government and punishing oligarchs were quashed when it became apparent that his campaign was financed by the Marcoses, Arroyos, Estradas and other corrupt politicians and oligarchs like the Cojuancos; he allowed the burial of Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani; and released Gloria Arroyo from prison. He encouraged the killing of suspected addicts by the thousands but let lose well known drug lords; his family appears to be the biggest drug smugglers with his son, Paolo, strongly suspected as a member of the tattooed drug triad in Asia. There are no more talks of agrarian reform nor industrialization.

More significantly, he has threatened to declare a revolutionary government which is akin to martial law. He has now the blessings of congress and the senate to extend martial law in Mindanao for a whole year in 2018. While it is no longer necessary for the basis of declaring it in the first place is to defeat the Mautes in Marawi who the government said are now contained. The basis now for the extension is to contain the New People’s Army (NPA) in Mindanao as a prelude to declaring martial law in Luzon and the Visayas for the final annihilation of the NPA. Like a kid who is being challenged, he goes “gusto niyo ng patayan, sige patayan tayo. May mga attack helicopters ako.” Like an uto-utong kid, he is being goaded and used by the imperialists, represented by POTUS Donald Trump, and that is why the foreign forces are still in the Philippines as they were not kicked out as Digong promised he would.

It’s as if the NPA would be cowed and budged. After all, compared to Marcos, Digong does not have the complete support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). He himself has admitted that he could not declare a revolutionary government because the AFP will not allow it because it is unconstitutional. Moreover, while Marcos had an iron control on the AFP initially, eventually, a faction reneged and helped topple the Marcos regime. Furthermore, the NPA during the time of Marcos was just a miniscule group compared to what Digong is battling now.

And with the support of the greater population of the Filipinos who will benefit from land reform, industrialization, and other social and economic reforms promised by the CPP, the NPAs, under the leadership of the CPP, will continue to be resolute in their struggle.

In this regard, Digong really is missing to be great like those earlier aforementioned. He would have been great if he stood by his campaign promises.

No, he could not be like Ho-Chi-Minh who became great for leading the Vietnamese Liberation Army in resisting and defeating the imperialist forces who had tanks and planes to carpet bomb Vietnam. Though thousands more of Vietnamese died compared to the 56,000 US troops during the war, the Vietnamese people are now independent enjoying the benefits of their resources which are truly, supposedly, for their own sake and not for the plunderers of their economy.

No, Digong could not be like Fidel Castro who led in overthrowing the Batista regime with the Cuban revolutionary forces. Despite blockades, Castro was able to lead his independent country in a nationalization program that provided land for the peasants and promoted industrialization to uplift the economic and social well being of his constituents.

No, he could not be addressed great like how the North Koreans hail the Great Kim Il Sung who flustered the US forces by being resolute in their struggle against invaders. Also, despite blockades, North Korea was able to develop. It now also has a large armed force and with a nuclear arsenal designed to protect itself from attacks, primarily from the United States.

No, he could not be like Bolivian Hugo Chavez who knew that with the richness of the country’s oil resources, the nation could stand on its own. And he nationalized it to the consternation of those who wanted to control the nation’s oil. He had then uplifted the lives of his constituents. After all, they control their economy.

Of course, we cannot mention the greatness of Mao Zedong and would almost be sacrilegious to compare Digong to him. Before the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in July 1, 1921 in Shanghai, China was a country divided like a pie by imperial countries like the US, United Kingdom, French, Japan and others. After 28 years of struggle, the CCP finally won victory of “new-democratic revolution” and founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949. From a huge third world country with her population in poverty, although China has retrogressed from it’s path of Mao Zedong’s vision of socialism, it is now a fact that it is in contention to be the more advance country compared to the United States.

No, Digong could not be great as those mentioned as leader of the Philippines. He could still and would be if, we reiterate, he would just keep his campaign promises. In his age, with the power that he wields, he could still leave a great legacy.

After all, the Philippines could be independent with its natural resources. As the Igorots of the Cordilleras would say, “if those mined from our lands are only ours, we would not be beggars in our own mountains of gold.” It is said that with the natural resources of the Philippines, the nation could feed a thousands fold of the current population.

But first, the Philippines must be independent. The imperialists’ forces, like Digong promised must be kicked out of the country. He could do that and still be hailed as great or choose to be in the dustbin of history. After all his destiny is in his hands.

So is the destiny of the Philippine people in their arms. # nordis.net