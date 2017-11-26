Duterte becoming a dictator — KPL Cordillera

By JEMIMAH CRESENCIA

BAGUIO CITY – On November 18, at the Youth Act Now Against Tyranny (YANAT) conference at the I.C.M. House of Prayer here, a Kabataan Partylist (KPL) Cordillera representative said that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s administration is a rising dictatorship.

Julie Ann Doroja, regional coordinator of Kabataan Partylist Cordillera, enumerated recent situations in the country which include the illegitimization of the high courts, ombudsman, and the press, the placement of Duterte’s cronies in all three branches of government, and the militarization of the bureaucracy.

Doroja also mentioned the rehabilitation of the Marcoses, the propagation of fake news, the harassment of critics and the opposition, and the revival of the death penalty as further evidence of Duterte’s authoritarian rule. She also pointed out that additional budget has been allotted to the military and the police.

Also discussed at the conference was the psychological war that the president is waging against the people. Examples cited were the anti-terror and anti-drugs propaganda. Doroja also claimed that the signing of the free education bill was part of a deception by government.

“Ang pagpirma sa free education ay pagpatahimik sa mga kabataan,” (The signing of the free education was to silence youth) said Doroja.

The conference mainly tackled fascism and its manifestation in the Philippines.

According to YANAT, the three wars waged by Duterte: the Oplan Tokhang (war on drugs), the Oplan Kapayapaan (all-out war), and the martial law in Mindanao, are fascist attacks on the Filipino people and the youth.

The conference was attended by representatives from the University of the Philippines Baguio, St. Louis University, and the Progressive Igorots for Social Action (PIGSA). # nordis.net