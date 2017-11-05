Dengue cases in CAR drop by 73%

By QUIMBERLYN RANCHEZ

BAGUIO CITY — The number of Dengue fever cases in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) from January 1 to September 30, 2017 has decreased by 73 percent, compared to the same period last year.

According to the Disease Surveillance Report of the Department of Health- CAR (DOH-CAR), there were 2,689 dengue suspect cases recorded this year, which is lesser than the 9,813 dengue suspect cases reported on the same period last year.

Dengue cases were from Kalinga (873/ 32.5%), Benguet (488/ 18.1%), Ifugao (414/ 15.4%), Baguio city (327/ 12.2%), Abra (214/ 8%), Apayao (14/ 2.2%), Mountain Province (12/ 1.9%), and Non-CAR provinces (26/ 4.1%), accordingly.

The DOH-CAR report stated that males were predominantly affected with 348 cases, ranging from 2 months to 84 years old.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths recorded in CAR dropped from 21 cases reported last year, to eight this year.

This has been the first decrease, as cases of Dengue were in increasing trend in the past five years, according to the report.