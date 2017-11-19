Advocates launch Rise for Education and Just Peace network

By PAU SAGALONGOS and JHAMES PAREDES

ECHAGUE, Isabela — More than a hundred delegates joined the Rise for Education and Just Peace Summit at the De Venecia Hall, Isabela State University – Echague on November 17, 2017. It was a historic event that gathered students, teachers and school administrators from all over the province who strengthened the call for every Filipino citizen’s right to education as well as the further defense of human rights.

As speaker for the Summit, ACT Teachers’ Partylist Representative Antonio Tinio exposed the history and the current Philippine education system. He also stated the victories of the youth and students’ movement for free education such as the enactment of Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act or RA 10931. However, he encouraged the students to remain vigilant on the implementing rules and regulations of the said law as it may just create another scheme to collect fees.

Meanwhile, Violi Mendoza, kin of the Mendoza Brothers, gave her testimony on the brutal murder of her brothers by the 86th IB of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. She said that the financial compensation given by the AFP for the deaths of Rogelio and Rolito Mendoza is not enough until justice is served.

Furthermore, Mia Liquigan of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan Cagayan Valley reiterated that the case of the Mendoza Brothers is one of the increasing human rights violations in the region perpetrated mainly by state forces.

The Summit was capped by launching the Rise for Education and Just Peace Network – Isabela. The R4EJP is an alliance of students, youth formations, teachers, administrators, professionals, government officials and concerned individuals that advocate for free education and just peace. They pledged their commitment to mobilize their fellow countrymen and raise their social involvement.# nordis.net