Students protest tyranny and state fascism

By CHRISTIAN PATRICIO

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Students continue to condemn state-perpetrated violence as various student groups clamored against tyranny 26th of October. Tens of students from University of the Philippines Baguio and St. Louis University unite with the call to fight against state fascism at the UPB Canteen at noon.

Mass leaders at the said protest spoke about and consolidated different forms of tyranny currently experienced by Filipinos in a solid unifying call.

War and violence against the people

“Patuloy na sinisiil ng rehimeng US-Duterte ang mga mamamayan ng Pilipinas, sa rural man o sa urban, sa pamamagitan ng dahas at tiranya,” said UPB University Student Council Chairperson Nedlloyd Tuguinay in his speech in the said protest.

According to him, the “iron-fist” political regime of Duterte continues to instigate wars against the Filipino people. People from both the urban cities and countryside falls victim to these bloody wars waged by the President himself.

The Oplan Double-Barrel, more popularly known as Oplan Tokhang, continues to instill fear in urban households up until now. In rural areas, Oplan Kapayapaan negatively affects the livelihood of rural communities.

In addition, the “win” of the Armed Forces of the Philippines against the Maute group and CIA-installed ISIS in Marawi City did not budge the Secretary of Defense, and still implements the Martial Law in Mindanao.

Jocelyn Huidem, chairperson of Tanghalang Bayan ng Kabataan sa Baguio (Tabak-Baguio), stated, in a separate interview, the clear manifestation of state violence here in the region. Two trumped-up cases was filed against Tabak-Baguio alumna Sherry Mae Soledad, 3 other UPB alumni and two other women human rights defender. This is in light of the August encounter between AFP and New Peoples’ Army in Ilocos Sur, in which the 6 women human rights defender were wrongly accused of being in the incident. In a separate statement by Cordillera Human Rights Alliance, they debunked the accusations backed by the Northern Luzon Command of AFP.

“Malinaw na gustong patahimikin ng rehimeng US-Duterte ang mga grupong nagtataguyod ng karapatang pantao sa pamamagitan ng tiranya at pangha-haras. [Sic] Dahil kapag pinanatili ito ni Duterte at mga kasapakat nya, hindi malayong mag-aaklas ang sambayanang Pilipino,” said Huidem.

KASAMA-SSC, student government of SLU, Chairperson, and the UP Student Regent also spoke in the said protest.

Youth Act Now Against Tyranny

“The Duterte Regime may think that the mass movement will falter in light of these state perpetrated violence. However, the mass movement, especially the students, will be more than willing to say ‘no, we will continue to fight’ amidst these political and social turmoil,” said Youth Act Now against Tyranny Baguio-Benguet convener Paul Soriano in an interview.

Soriano and YANAT-BB challenges all youth, students and citizens of Baguio to take part into the movement against tyranny and state fascism. The call is high to take action, especially in the midst of a dictatorial rule. YANAT-BB, according to Soriano, will not stop in organizing mass mobilizations, fora, and other types of mass actions to consolidate individuals and groups against the US-Duterte regime.

Besides the protest, an online social media action was also spearheaded by YANAT-BB on Facebook wherein netizens are encouraged to post a picture of a candle with a call to stop state fascism and tyranny beside it. The said social media action was participated by different groups in Baguio City and Benguet. # nordis.net