Student Regent, USC lead UP student summit

By JAY-EM B. SERAPION

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — To raise the concerns of the students, Ma. Shari Niña Oliquino of the Office of the Student Regent (OSR) and the University Student Council (USC) spearheaded the UP Baguio Student Summit at Abraham Sarmiento Hall in the University of the Philippines Baguio, Sept. 26.

With the theme, “Palakasin ang laban: Padayon, Iskolar ng Bayan” the Student Summit was held to discuss all the problems of the institution and the issues of Filipino people under the US-Duterte administration.Issues on Free Education and the recent Implementation of Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Free Tuition Policy were discussed.

Honorable Oliquino gave a UP situationer that contains the current situation of UP and the issues on education and the democratic rights of the students.Olquino said that the fight for free education still continues and she called students to get involved and be part of the campaigns that call for a free education with no other fees collection.

UPB Students from the program said that the primary problem today in the campus is the use and the process of the reservation of the facilities. There were cases that faculties forced students not to stay in facilities like lobby for their practices and activities.

USC Chairperson Ned Tuguinay said in an interview that the student council will ensure that the issues raised by the students will be forwarded to the office and an action will take place. He also added that these problems are forms of student repression which is a manifestation of fascism within the academic institution.

A protest action against the tyranny of the Duterte regime ended the summit at the school canteen. # nordis.net