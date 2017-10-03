PNP arrests anti-mining residents of Nueva Vizcaya

By KATHLEEN T. OKUBO

BAGUIO CITY – Five residents opposing the entry of large-scale mining in Nueva Vizcaya were arrested last September 29.

According to a Facebook post of Karapatan-Cagayan Valley, five residents of Barangay Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya and members of Kasibu Inter-Tribal Response for Ecological Development (KIRED) & Samahang Pangkarapatan ng Katutubong Magsasaka at Manggagawa, Inc (SAPAKKMMI) were illegally arrested and sued for trumped up charges of illegal possession of explosives and ammunition, and illegal possession of firearms.

The vehicle they were travelling on was flagged down at a checkpoint in Brgy Mabuslo, Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya by joint military and police forces. They were allegedly tagged as members of the New People’s Army.

According to Karapatan – Cagayan Valley, the arrested residents are Vicente Ollagon, Joshua Hiquiana, Ferdinand Pakiwon, Marilyn Lango, Jogiemar Wayas. Among the detained is a minor from Brgy Billet, Kasibu. As of press time, all of them are currently detained at the Bambang Municipal Police Station.

The detainees are from areas that are actively resisting the entree of large-scale mining operations. Their organizations and Karapatan – Cagayan Valley are seeking their immediate release and condemn the practice by military and police forces of taking advantage of their government positions and filing false charges against hapless citizens.# KT Okubo