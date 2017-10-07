NPA confiscates 10 firearms in four raids

By NORWIN GONZALES

BAGUIO CITY – Operatives from the Henry Abraham Command – New People’s Army (NPA) in Northeast Cagayan confiscated a total of 10 firearms in the towns of Buguey and Sta Teresita on October 7.

In four separate military actions, the NPA unit has seized five buckshots, three .38 cal revolvers, one carbine and one .45 cal pistol.

In Barangay Tabbak, Buguey, the NPA confiscated one buckshot, one .38 cal and a sniper scope from Barangay Kagawad Sergio Tineza who is an active intelligence agent of the 17th IB under Sgt. Camacam. He and his son, Bruno, who is a member of the CAFGU were also given public warming to “cease their anti-people activities.” Both were left unharmed.

Still in Tabbak, a carbine and a .38 cal revolver was seized from Jose Malabbo. He functions as a “goon” for town Mayor Lloyd Antiporda, whose “landgrabbing activities” had harmed peasants and their families.

In nearby Barangay Villacielo, four more buckshots and a .38 cal were confiscated from Barangay Captain Fortunato Barcena. Barcena and his barangay councilors “used these guns to threaten people.”

In Barangay Dungeg, Sta. Teresita, the NPA burned down a dump truck and two backhoes as punitive action vs. the DDT Construction Company owned by Dante Tamayo. The security personnel manning the company was left unharmed, after a .45 cal was taken from him.

“The punitive action was meted out as a response to the people’s clamor to punish the construction company for destroying the environment, livelihood and lives of the people in the town. DDT is a partner of SM Development Corporation, both of which are currently undertaking destructive quarrying operations in Sta. Teresita. The quarrying operations has so far destroyed the water irrigation system for at least 300 hectares of ricefields in Barangays Dungeg, Masi, and Mision,” said the NPA in a statement.

The DDT was sent warning to cease its operations, according to the NPA. The company, however, enlisted the 17th IB as security resulting in “numerous military operations against the people.” # nordis.net