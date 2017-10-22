Multi-purpose building to replace structures at BIBAK lot

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — A six-storey multi-purpose building will soon rise within the 5,000 square meter Benguet-Ifugao-Bontoc-Apayao-Kalinga (BIBAK) lot along Harrison Road here after some 50 structures inside the lot were finally dismantled on October 18.

Director Roland Calde of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) said the multi-purpose building will hold a training center, museum and lodging among others. He said the training center will be free for students and the lodging will be for Igorots from the provinces who will be attending seminars in the city.

Calde said the plan for the building was already endorsed in 2009 but was not approved because of the problem with the illegal structures within the BIBAK lot. He said the building will occupy around 1,000 square meters of the lot. He said a technical working group will decide on the utilization of remaining 4,000 suare meters.

Calde explained that since the demoliton of illegal structures came after the budget appropriations for 2018, no budget was allocated for the construction of the building.

“Hopefully, the construction of the building would be in 2019,” Calde said.

The 5,000 square meter BIBAK lot was segregated from Original Certificate of Title 1 in 1961 and a building was built to serve as a dormitory and student center for Igorot students from the provinces who came to the city to study.

Calde said there is a proposal to build a dormitory inside the BIBAK lot following its original purpose. He, however, pointed out that given the number of students today, the area will not be enough to house all Igorot students in the City.

Calde said that the lodging for indigent Igorot students could be addressed through NCIP’s education assistance program.

In the late 1980s the BIBAK area was taken over by the Cordillera Bodong Aadministration and Cordillera Executive Board.

Earlier Nordis reports said that members of the Cordillera People's Liberation Army (CPLA) were collecting rent from the illegal occupants.