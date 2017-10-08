Maximo Dalog Sr. Foundation launched

By GWEN GAONGEN

SAGADA, Mountain Province — The Maximo Dalog Sr. Foundation was launched October 1st at the late congressman’s residence at Napu, Bila, Bauko. This is continuing the advocacy of Dalog Sr. in providing assistance to patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. It makes educational assistance to poor and deserving students of equal importance too.

As its first beneficiary, the Katagowan Organization received P100,000 from the Dalog Foundation. Cynthia Dalog, widow of Maximo Dalog Sr. currently heads the foundation.

“The foundation is a way of giving back to the people…” says Atty. Maximo Dalog Jr., but puts stress on continuing support from the people for its sustainability. He shares that the foundation finds its roots back in 2007 when Dalog Sr. formed the PaTer Solidarity Organization in memoriam of his parents Paulino and Teresita.

The organization focuses on educational assistance and helped individuals finish their studies in theology and education in the case of Bila day care teachers.

“Many of our kakailians come to the office asking help for dialysis. The congressman made a study and through this learned the gravity of the situation. Families are financially as well as emotionally drained in order to sustain dialysis” says Atty. Cyprene Dalog, daughter and chief of staff of the late congressman.

Dalog later became afflicted with renal illness which increased his dedication to help dialysis patients.

As the father of Katagowan Organization (membership of dialysis patients and their families), Dalog Sr. spearheaded fund raisers for dialysis patients of Mountain Province. One such fund raiser is the Katagowan Caravan for a Cause during the last three Lang-ay Festivals. Provincial Administrator Amador Batay-an representing Gov. Bonifacio Lacwasan says they will enjoin the Sangguniang Panlalawigan to institutionalize Katagowan Caravan for a Cause in the Lang-ay Festival.

“Dalog was also instrumental in the realization of the Bontoc General Hospital Dialysis Unit”… “And the soon to be operational Luis Hora Hospital Dialysis Unit that boasts of 10 units” says Dr. Lizardo and Dr. Calpito.

Mayors Abraham Akilit and Franklin Odsey of Bauko and Besao, ex-Mayor Eduardo Latawan Jr. of Sagada, the Congressional staff of Montanyosa, as well as representatives from various municipalities and organization witnessed the simple launching ceremony. October 1st also marks the late Dalog Sr. birthdate and date of his kidney transplant.