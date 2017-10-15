Baguio progressives gear for IP month

By JEOFFREY MHAR LARUA

BAGUIO CITY — Progressive groups in the city are set to celebrate October as the National Indigenous Peoples (IP) month in a two-day activity at the Avong Ibaloi Heritage Park here.

Multi-sectoral alliance Tongtongan ti Umili-Cordillera Peoples Alliance (TTU-CPA), along with church group Regional Ecumenical Council in the Cordillera (RECCORD) and youth organization Progressive Igorots for Social Action (PIGSA), will be holding a forum, October 27, followed by a cultural exchange the next day.

Falling on the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act (IPRA), the forum is set to tackle the rights of IPs and their issues in the local and regional context.

The cultural exchange, meanwhile, is set to stimulate conversations on positive cultural values, indigenous dances, chants, attires, and instruments between some 200 indigenous youth, elders, and advocates in the city. It will feature discussions on indigenous socio-political systems and workshops on Cordilleran culture.

The groups' culmination of the National IP Month is a joint celebration of the church-led Tribal Filipino Sunday (TFS) every second Sunday of October, as declared by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines in 1978.