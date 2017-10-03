Affirming the IPMR of Baguio City
Video by RAMON BALAN-EG
www.nordis.net
Last September 25, 2017, Ibaloys and other elders lobby the Baguio City Council to allow the Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative to take his seat as City Councilor.
